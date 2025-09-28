Worm warning

Livestock producers are being reminded to monitor their stock for barber’s pole worm, with the recent wet and warmer weather increasing larval pasture burdens, making stock more vulnerable.

Barber’s pole worms (Haemonchus contortus) are about 1.5 to 2.5 centimetres long and are blood feeders, which attach to the lining of the stomach of livestock including sheep, goats, alpacas and cattle, causing anaemia.

The current conditions across much of NSW are ideal for egg hatching, larval survival on the paddocks and reinfection of stock.

Integrated control programs, including paddock management, worm monitoring and quarantine drenching, can help reduce the negative impacts of barber’s pole worm, according to Local Land Services Principal Program Manager Animal Biosecurity and Welfare, Lyndell Stone.

“Producers should be doing worm tests to work out how high their worm burdens are,” Dr Stone said.

“Talk to your Local Land Services District Veterinarian or private veterinarian about doing a worm test as they can advise on the timing and type of testing and help interpret the results to guide a treatment and management plan, keeping in mind a long-term strategy is best.

“Proactive producers who have worm tested regularly, understood their property’s drench resistance status, used effective drenches only when necessary and utilised the environment to kill larvae, have had low egg counts, which is pleasing.”

Clinical signs of stock that are affected by barber’s pole worm may include:

pale gums and co•njunctiva (inside the eyelid)

•bottle jaw (fluid collecting in a pouch under the jaw)

•lacking stamina, for example they want to lie down when being mustered or moved

•losing body condition and stock deaths.

If you have any concerns about barber’s pole worm, or you notice unusual symptoms or stock losses, contact your Local Land Services District Veterinarian on 1300 795 299.

Media Release (Local Land Services).