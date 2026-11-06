Lachlan Agencies Serving Condobolin for over 50 years

Editorial

The Brasnett family has been running Lachlan Agencies since their grandfather started the business back in the 60s. Now, four generations on, the business is well and truly in the family’s blood.

Peter Brasnett started at Lachlan Agencies in 1984 when he left school, with his brother Stephen joining in 1998. Peter started managing the business around 2010 and now, Peter’s son Andrew joined the team in 2017.

Having clocked up over half a century in the community, the business has become endemic to the community. Most of Lachlan Agencies’ customers are within an hour or so of the store and most of them have become friends.

“It’s all local,” Peter says. “That’s our focus. There are plenty of other similar companies around, so we don’t extend too far, and we don’t want to.”

The business sells mainly to farmers, as it has since the start, but it has evolved a lot since the early days and now has a broad customer base that includes selling everything from household pumps to firefighters. They also carry a large range of spare parts for Davey pumps and can offer same day repairs where possible. Generations of knowledge gives them a greater understanding of their customers’ needs and the ability to solve complex issues in a short amount of time.

“Davey is Australian brand, and that matters to our customers,” he says.

“They’re an exceptionally reliable company to deal with and they offer real innovation in their products, which they back with great customer service and good warranty.”

Peter’s son Andrew says offering value, reliability and good advice is only part of what makes the business special.

“Lachlan Agencies is a proud supporter of the local community, sponsoring many sporting teams and local events. Being involved in the community is where we can really give back and these organisations really appreciate anything we can do for them, it’s an important part of living in a small rural town in central west NSW.” (source Davey Water Web Site)

Lachlan Agencies joined NRI in 2010 and now supplies agricultural chemicals, fertiliser, animal health and nutrition, fencing, welding, seed and general merchandise.(NRI Web Site)

They have a lot of products to help you over harvest – call in and see the team to discuss your harvest needs.

From Silo Bags, Grain Treatment and filters they are ready for advice and service.