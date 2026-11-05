Successful Fete and Flower Show

By Hayley Egan

The Lake Cargelligo Anglican Parish Fete and Flower Show was held on Saturday 17th October at the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church yard.

The event was filled with many stalls, beautiful flowers and delicious food.

The raffle was very popular.

First prize was a Fruit and Veg Box. This was won by Erin Johnson.

Julie Blacker claimed the second prize of Bottles of wine and glasses.

Many stall holders were set up on the day, including Avalon Pottery, Trash and Treasure, Jedda Stenhouse – Barkindji Princess Warrior, Renee Morris (Handmade Handbags) and more.

Face painting and games for the kids were also available.

The bake sale and BBQ kept hungry tummies fed on the day.

The Flower Show winners for Section A – Roses were Betty Breese for A1 Best Rose Bud – Dark; Geoff Row won A2 Best Rose Bud – Light; Patti Bartholomew was the winner for A3 Rose in 3 Stages; Jess Pearce was the winner of A4 Rose in Full Bloom; Patti Bartholomew also won A5 Collection of Roses; and Jess Pearce and Geoff Row were the winners of A6 Floribunda Rose.

In Section B – Cut Flowers, Annette McFadyen was the winner of B1 Geraniums and Pelargoniums; Patti Bartholomew was chosen for B3 Collection of Cut Flowers; Anne Chambers was selected for B4 Bulbous Blooms; Betty Breese won B6 One Stem Bearded Iris; Sharon Benson was the winner of B7 Cut Flowers – Other; and Jess Pearce won the B8 Native Flowers.

In Section C – Floral Arrangements, Sharon Benson was the winner of C1 Dinner by Candlelight; Jess Pearce won both C2 Mantelpiece/Church Arrangement and C3 Daisies and Heathered Woord; Patti Bartholomew won C4 Black with Pink; and Sharon Benson was the winner of C5 Miniature Basket of Flowers.