Condobolin High School teachers
By Melissa Blewitt
Two Condobolin High School educators have reached an important milestone in their careers, achieving accreditation at Proficient Teacher level.
Tiarna Magro and Ryan Sanil have met the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers, marking an important step in their professional development.
Proficient Teacher accreditation is an important step in a teacher’s professional development, acknowledging their ability to plan and deliver effective lessons, assess student learning and create supportive classroom environments.
The accreditation process requires teachers to demonstrate their ability to meet nationally recognised standards across professional knowledge, practice and engagement.
The achievement reflects Tiarna and Ryan’s commitment to developing their teaching skills and supporting the learning and educational outcomes of students at Condobolin High School.
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