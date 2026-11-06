Etiwanda rams average $3,046

By Melissa Blewitt

Etiwanda Rangeland Raised, located near Cobar, recorded an average price of $3,046 for White Dorper rams at the stud’s 18th annual sale on 25 September.

A total of 108 paddock-prepared rams were sold, with buyers from across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

The top-priced ram, Etiwanda 255256, sold for $10,000 to long-time clients Mike and Kerry Hetherington of Thallon, Queensland.

The ram recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of +7.1 for weaning weight, +11.4 for post-weaning weight, +0.8 for post-weaning fat and +3.8 for post-weaning eye muscle depth.

All rams offered at the sale carried ASBVs, with 46 per cent of the catalogue ranking in the top 20 per cent for the Merino Composite Production (MCP) index.

Rams with an MCP index of 150 or higher accounted for 16 sales and averaged $4,281, compared with an average of $2,832 for the remaining 92 rams.

Strong buyer interest was recorded both on-property and through AuctionsPlus, with 39 lots sold online.

The largest volume buyer was North West Brahman Partnership Trust, Morella, Cumborah, which secured 23 rams through AuctionsPlus at an average of $2,717, with Nutrien Walgett acting as agent.

The sale attracted buyers seeking rams with traits including clean shedding, structural soundness and performance under commercial conditions.

Etiwanda Rangeland Raised owners Andrew and Megan Mosely thanked buyers, underbidders, agents, sponsors and the wider Etiwanda team for their support of the annual sale.