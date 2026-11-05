Gone Fishing Day A Success
By Hayley Egan
On Saturday 10th October, the Bland Shire Council hosted ‘Gone Fishing Day’ for children and parents across the Bland Shire.
The event was held at the Ungarie Navi Dam and West Wyalong Wetlands from 10am until 2pm and was very popular amongst locals.
A sausage sizzle was provided along with drinks and giveaways for some lucky people.
No experience was necessary to particpate and fishing equipment, tackle and bait was provided to those that needed it.
The event was a great success with many families and children enjoying the day out.
“Bland Shire Council would like to thank SCB for their generous donations and support, which helped make the event such a success. Thank you also to everyone who came along and helped make it a great day!” read a post on the Shire’s Facebook page.
Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Gone Fishing Day A Success
By Hayley Egan On Saturday 10th October, the Bland Shire [...]
Beautiful Gardens on Display
By Hayley Egan On Saturday 3rd October, entries for the [...]
Students Enjoy Excursion to Canberra
By Hayley Egan Tottenham Central School Year 3-6 students recently [...]
Rodgers and Keen winners!
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday Golf results: A big thank [...]
Father Paul Receives Recognition
By Hayley Egan Father Paul Kumasaka was recently presented with [...]
Students visit the Multipurpose Centre
By Hayley Egan Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students apart [...]