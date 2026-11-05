Gone Fishing Day A Success

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 10th October, the Bland Shire Council hosted ‘Gone Fishing Day’ for children and parents across the Bland Shire.

The event was held at the Ungarie Navi Dam and West Wyalong Wetlands from 10am until 2pm and was very popular amongst locals.

A sausage sizzle was provided along with drinks and giveaways for some lucky people.

No experience was necessary to particpate and fishing equipment, tackle and bait was provided to those that needed it.

The event was a great success with many families and children enjoying the day out.

“Bland Shire Council would like to thank SCB for their generous donations and support, which helped make the event such a success. Thank you also to everyone who came along and helped make it a great day!” read a post on the Shire’s Facebook page.

Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.