Relay Team Take Home Silver
By Hayley Egan
The NSW Primary Schools Sports Association 2026 Athletics Championships were held from Wednesday 21st until Thursday 22nd October at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre.
The Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Relay group competed in the Mixed 8-13 Years 4x100m Norm and Elizabeth Austen Small Schools Relay.
In the Heats competition, the group competed against 20 other schools and placed second with a time of 58.31. They were narrowly beat by Binya Public School with a time of 56.42.
The team went on to race in the Relay Final, where they placed second with a time of 58.33. Binya Public School took the win again with a new record time of 56.09.
Congratulations to students Bianca, Lexie, Kaleb and Tilly on their fantastic efforts in the competition.
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