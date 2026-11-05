Strong demand at Rockingham Santa Gertrudis bull sale

By Melissa Blewitt

Strong demand for Santa Gertrudis genetics saw all 46 bulls offered at the annual Rockingham Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale at Tara Station, Condobolin, sold, with the sale topping at $46,000.

The bulls averaged $12,350, while 199 commercial females offered at the start of the catalogue averaged $1,555 a head.

The $46,000 top price was paid for Denngal Vaucluse V808 (P), offered as Lot 27 by invited vendor Denngal Santa Gertrudis, operated by the Moxey family of Forbes.

The bull was purchased by Cyril and Denise Gauld of Moongana Santa Gertrudis stud at Drillham, Queensland.

Vaucluse is by Cardona Viking V107 (P) and out of Denngal Kitty P14. He is a maternal half-brother to Denngal Romeo, a Royal Sydney Grand Champion Santa Gertrudis bull.

The highest-priced bull from the Rockingham draft was Rockingham Voter V405 (P), which sold for $38,000 to Ben and Carly Walker of Strathmore Santa Gertrudis Stud, Blackall, Queensland.

Voter, offered as Lot 4, is by Yulgilbar Penfold P226 (P) and out of a Rockingham cow.

Rockingham Venture V210 (P) was the third-highest priced bull overall and the second-highest seller from the Rockingham draft, selling for $24,000.

Offered as Lot 2, Venture was the first son sold at the sale by Dangarfield Funky Thang F171 (P). He was purchased by the sire’s breeders, Ben and Amanda Adams of Dangarfield Cattle Co, Taroom, Queensland.

Kym McMaster of Dundee Santa Gertrudis Stud and Tyranook Australian Stock Horse Stud, Bendick Murrell, secured a one-eighth, 40-straw semen-share package in Rockingham V227 (PP) for $8,400.

Commercial producers also featured strongly, with David Russell of Budda Station Pastoral Co, Tilpa, purchasing four bulls for a combined $38,000, averaging $9,500 each.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Russell Livestock, Cobar, and simulcast through AuctionsPlus.