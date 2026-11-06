Playground upgrade underway

By Melissa Blewitt

Those attending Lachlan Children’s Services in Condobolin will soon have a new outdoor play space, with work underway on a playground upgrade designed to encourage learning, creativity and exploration.

The upgraded playground will feature a range of activities, including a bike track, mud kitchen, sandpit, yarning circle, vertical play walls and soft-fall surfaces.

The new facilities will provide children with opportunities to develop their physical and social skills through outdoor play, while encouraging imagination and interaction with the natural environment.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said it’s great to see work on the new playground underway.

“Outdoor play is such an important part of growing up, and these improvements will give our local children a space to learn, play and enjoy time with their friends.

“Facilities like this are important for our young families, and it will be great to see the children enjoy their new playground once the work is complete.”

The playground upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, weather permitting.

During construction, the gym car park entrance is temporarily closed. Families and visitors accessing Lachlan Children’s Services are asked to use the alternative entrance via Marsden Street.

Lachlan Shire Council thanked families for their patience while the work is carried out.