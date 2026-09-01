World of television

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School Early Stage 1 students stepped behind the cameras on Wednesday, 12 August as they learned about safe video recording, seeking permission and sharing digital content responsibly.

The school library was transformed into a television studio for the morning, complete with a production crew and a live studio audience.

For their first episode, students welcomed special guest Benn Wright, Director of Educational Leadership for the West Wyalong Network.

The students put their new digital skills into practice as they learned about the various elements involved in producing a television program.

The episode is now in the editing room, where the production team is putting the finishing touches together before it goes to air.