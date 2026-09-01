World of television

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School Early Stage 1 students stepped behind the cameras on Wednesday, 12 August as they learned about safe video recording, seeking permission and sharing digital content responsibly.
The school library was transformed into a television studio for the morning, complete with a production crew and a live studio audience.
For their first episode, students welcomed special guest Benn Wright, Director of Educational Leadership for the West Wyalong Network.
The students put their new digital skills into practice as they learned about the various elements involved in producing a television program.
The episode is now in the editing room, where the production team is putting the finishing touches together before it goes to air.

Last Updated: 26/08/2026By

Latest News

World of television

01/09/2026|

By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Public School Early Stage 1 students [...]

Paws and prestige

01/09/2026|

Tullamore Kennel Club’s dog show was held on Sunday at [...]

A new doctor

31/08/2026|

By Melissa Blewitt Doctor Danielle Andreussi will join the Royal [...]

Footy Final

31/08/2026|

FINALS – ROUND 1 WRAP UP Not quite the results [...]

We recommend