A new doctor
By Melissa Blewitt
Doctor Danielle Andreussi will join the Royal Flying Doctor Service Medical Services Condobolin team next month.
She will officially commence on Wednesday, 16 September bringing experience as a fellowed GP (FRACGP) and a particular interest in women’s and children’s health.
She is passionate about providing holistic, family-focused care and also has an interest in lifestyle medicine.
Outside of work, Dr Andreussi enjoys playing Australian Rules Football (AFL).
Appointments are now available. To make a booking, contact RFDS Medical Services Condobolin on 02 5832 5000.
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