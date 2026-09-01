Paws and prestige

Tullamore Kennel Club’s dog show was held on Sunday at the Condobolin Kennel Club grounds, attracting an impressive 366 entries and bringing plenty of excitement, colour and enthusiasm to the day.

With the grounds looking fantastic and the weather putting on a perfect display of sunshine, competitors, spectators and their canine companions were able to enjoy a wonderful day celebrating all things dogs.

The Condobolin Kennel Club grounds proved to be an excellent venue, with the well-presented facilities receiving high praise from Glen Vernon, Director of Dogs NSW, who commented that “the grounds were a credit to the community.”

It was a terrific showcase for the dedication of the local community and kennel clubs, with the combination of beautiful grounds, fantastic weather and a strong turnout making the event a great success.

Congratulations to Tullamore Kennel Club on a wonderful day, and to everyone who helped make the show such an enjoyable event.

Contributed by Kathy Parnaby.