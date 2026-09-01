More skills for rural and remote areas on show

Graduation of Certificate IV and Diploma in Community Services Students in the Workforce Capacity Building Program Funded by Primary Health Network and facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services.

Twenty-four people reached a significant milestone on Monday the 27th of July as they graduated with a CERT IV or Diploma in Community Services with a specialty in Alcohol and Drug treatment.

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (LWRS) has successfully held a special Graduation Ceremony at the Dubbo RSL, attended by 14 of the students, their families, Primary Health Network Kate White and Kelly Smith to congratulate and pass out certificates and awards to acknowledge the successful completion of their studies.

The students were part of the Workforce Capacity Building Program, funded through the Western NSW Primary Health Network for the last eight years.

The program, developed by Sue Hackney from Western NSW PHN, has been managed by LWRS for the last eight years and has successfully up-skilled 164 people throughout the Western NSW PHN area. This has increased the pool of skilled people in Suicide Prevention and Alcohol and Drug Treatment in the more remote areas of the State.

MC Paul Lukins, secretary of LWRS introduced Dennis Brady, Chairperson of LWRS, to welcome and congratulate everyone.

Speeches were made by Julie Kempton, EO of LWRS who outlined the program and some of the notable achievements by students. Anne Coffey, Treasurer, spoke on the history of the program and Kate White, Team Lead Commissioned Service at the Western NSWPHN also spoke about the program and its impact. Kelly Smith PHN congratulated students’ achievements presenting certificates and awards.