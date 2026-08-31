Students shine at CPS Athletics Carnival

By Melissa Blewit

Students from Condobolin Public School took to the track and field with enthusiasm and determination during the school’s annual athletics carnival recently, enjoying a day of competition, participation and school spirit.

Held under favourable conditions, the carnival featured a full program of events, including sprints and field events such as long jump, high jump, and shot put.

Students competed for valuable house points while demonstrating their athletic ability and sportsmanship.

The event attracted strong participation across the school, with students cheering on classmates and encouraging one another throughout the day. Teachers, staff and volunteers ensured the carnival ran smoothly, helping to create a positive and enjoyable atmosphere for competitors and spectators alike.

Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia and staff congratulated all students on their efforts, recognising not only those who achieved strong results but also those who displayed perseverance, teamwork and respect throughout the carnival.