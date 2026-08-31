Footy Final

FINALS – ROUND 1 WRAP UP

Not quite the results we were hoping for in the first round of finals, but there is plenty to be proud of!

Our Under 14 Girls Tackle and Under 14 Boys Tackle teams both get a second chance next week, heading to West Wyalong for Round Two of the finals.

Our Under 16 Boys played with heart, determination and gave it absolutely everything.

A 24–20 loss is a tough one to take, especially with such a close margin, but watching these boys rally around each other and dig even deeper when they thought they had nothing left to give was incredibly impressive.

We are so proud of the fight, effort and determination shown by all our teams in the finals.

Source: Condobolin JRL official Facebook Page.