Building connection through cooking

By Melissa Blewitt

The Lachlan and Western Regional Services Chat and Chill Women’s Group is participating in the Western NSW Local Health District’s Marang Dhali Program, bringing local women together to promote healthy eating, connection and community.

Condobolin Health Service Senior Aboriginal Health Worker Shirley-Ann Merritt and Ellen Doolan from Western NSW Local Health District are leading the program. In the first session, participants prepared tasty snacks together, exploring simple ways to make favourite foods healthier without compromising on flavour.

In Week Two, Leonie Parker from Western NSW Health visited the women’s group to discuss important women’s health topics and provide valuable health information.

The group also continued its cooking sessions, preparing healthier hamburgers, crunchy homemade chips, chicken noodle soup and flourless black bean chocolate muffins.

The remaining sessions will be held on Wednesday, 19 August, and Wednesday, 26 August from 10.30am.

All women are welcome to attend. To assist with catering, participants are asked to register by calling 6895 3301 before the session.

The initiative is supported by the NSW Government, Western NSW Local Health District and the Australian Neighbourhood Houses and Centres Association.