Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

The handicap pairs are well on the way to be completed, Melissa Rees and Felicity Saunders played Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton in the semi-final of the handicap pairs with Zena and Marilyn coming away with a win of 19 to 12.

In the final of the handicap pairs Cathy and Danielle Thompson played Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton, in a game that took 2 1/2 hours to complete and a visit from Mr Whippy with four ends to go with Cathy and Danielle coming away with the win 20 to 12.

Danielle will play Marilyn Seton in the final.

In the handicap singles mother & daughter Cathy and Danielle Thompson went head to head in the semi-final but Danielle proved too strong and came away with the win 31 to 11.

Congratulations to all on some great bowls that were played.

Many thanks to the markers.

On the weekend of the 19th and 20th September Cathy Thompson, Danielle Thompson and Zena Jones travelled to Dubbo to play Zone triples qualifying .

In game 1 Condo defeated Gilgandra 32 to 9.

In game 2 Condo defeated Club Dubbo 30 to 6.

In game 3 Condo defeated Dubbo City 31 to 18.

Cathy, Zena and Danielle will now play the final in Parkes on Saturday 16th November 2024. Good luck ladies.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.