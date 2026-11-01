Jessie Penfold wins Junior event

By Melissa Blewitt

Jessie Penfold has won the Junior event at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, scoring 84 points with Pretty Please.

Beau Hart finished second on Metallic Sparkles with 67 points, followed by Sophie Thornton and Cheyenne on 61. Jessie Penfold, Jack Kennedy and Levi Townsend shared fourth place on 20 points, while Max Gunn and Fidget finished fifth on 19. The event was judged by Peter Garlick and sponsored by Lachlan Agencies Pty Ltd, with cattle donated by Hamish Wald and family.