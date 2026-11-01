New helmet ratings help riders choose

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin cyclists and families can now compare the safety performance of more than 100 bicycle helmets through a new national rating system designed to make choosing protective headgear easier.

Local bike riders and parents have been urged to check helmet safety ratings before making their next purchase, following the release of more than 50 new ratings under the Helmet STAR bicycle helmet rating system.

Transport for NSW has joined forces with the Transport Accident Commission in Victoria to expand the program, with the latest ratings now available through the new Helmet STAR website.

The system provides an easy-to-understand five-star rating for bicycle helmets, going beyond the minimum requirements of Australia’s recognised helmet standards.

For families in Condobolin, the ratings provide independent information when choosing helmets for children and adults, with the latest results showing that a higher price does not necessarily mean greater protection. Among the newly rated helmets, the $79 Trek Tyro children’s helmet received a five-star safety rating, while the $40 Fluid Vector road helmet also received five stars. Other helmets receiving five-star ratings included the Trek Starvos WaveCel general-purpose helmet ($170), Lazer Lupo KinetiCore mountain bike helmet ($100) and O’Neal Transition full-face helmet ($270). Transport for NSW Director Melvin Eveleigh said wearing a properly fitted helmet was one of the simplest ways riders could protect themselves on roads and shared paths. Research cited by Transport for NSW indicates helmets can reduce head injuries by about 70 per cent and fatal injuries by 65 per cent.

While all bicycle helmets sold in Australia must meet an approved standard, Helmet STAR is designed to help riders distinguish between helmets that meet those minimum requirements.The system is modelled on the ANCAP vehicle safety ratings and awards helmets between one and five stars. A one-star helmet meets Australia’s recognised safety standards, while a five-star helmet provides protection well above those minimum requirements. Every helmet is independently tested at the NSW Crashlab in Western Sydney, where technicians assess performance across a range of crash scenarios. Testing includes stability assessments, vertical drop tests, strap-strength testing and moving-platform angular impact tests designed to examine how well helmets protect a rider’s head during a crash.

The latest release includes the results of testing undertaken over the previous two years, along with 53 new helmet ratings, test results, images and videos.

Transport Accident Commission Chief Executive Officer Tracey Slatter said access to independent information was important when choosing a bicycle helmet.The NSW Government is encouraging parents and riders to check the Helmet STAR ratings before buying their next helmet and to remember that price alone does not determine protection.

The latest ratings are available at helmetstar.com.au