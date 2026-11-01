Hardie victorious

By Melissa Blewitt

Sophie Hardie and Barbarella have taken out the Doug Hope Memorial Open at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft with a winning score of 178.

Hardie finished eight points ahead of runner-up David Lawson, who scored 170 with Lawsons Talloola.

James Hadley and Rose placed third on 166, followed by Lane Pendergast and Rambo on 112, with John Hardie and Glenkell Shifter fifth on 110.

Pendergast also claimed the Paddy McCumstie Trophy for Highest Cutout, scoring 23.5 points with Rambo in a run-off against Hardie and Barbarella.

Both riders had recorded scores of 23 in the opening round, with Pendergast taking the trophy after the run-off. Hardie again scored 23 in the deciding round. The Open was judged by Dan Lindley, with cattle donated by Guy and Heidi Shoemark and family, and Hamish Wald and family.

The event was proudly sponsored by Mineral Hill Mine.