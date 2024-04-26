WNSWLHD shining a spotlight on Dietician Anne Manvell
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has highlighted the impact dietician Anne Manvell has had in Condobolin. Even though she is currently on maternity leave, they felt it was important to shine a spotlight on Anne as part of Dietitians Week (held from Monday, 8 April to Sunday, 14 April 2024). “Anne has been the Dietitian in Condobolin for over four years, bringing her expertise and dedication to every aspect of her work,” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page read. “As a highly valued member of both the Dietetics Team and the Condobolin Health Service, Anne’s contributions have been invaluable. “In 2022, Anne’s outstanding commitment earned her the prestigious Dietitians Top Banana of the Year Award, a testament to her exceptional contributions to the field. “Anne also works as part of the Virtual Dietetics Service, her dedication and passion for her profession are truly inspiring!” the post concluded. Dietitians Week is an annual opportunity to raise the profile of Accredited Practising Dietitians and the work they do for the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Image Credit: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.
