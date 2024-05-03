Local youth go Fishing!

Local youth Kaidan, Antrell and Dion have been enjoying a spot of fishing with their mentor Adam Powell Brown (Central West Family Support Group). They managed to catch 12 fish between them over two days. Kaidan caught the last big Cod and decided that he would give the fish to one of the Aunties from Willow Bend Tanya Atkinson. The boys are looking forward to their next outing. Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.