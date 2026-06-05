Winter Crop Plot Trial
Ungarie Central School Stage 5 Ag Tech students recently rolled up their sleeves and kicked off their winter crop plot trial. Future farmers Ruby, Olivia, Brogan, Bailey, Caleb, Linden, and Jack got their hands dirty and their boots muddy, making sure the plants are off to a healthy start. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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Winter Crop Plot Trial
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