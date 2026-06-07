Cross Country fun for CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

On Friday, 22 May Condobolin High School held their annual Cross Country event.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Alec Patton.

Kylarrah Waites was named the 12 Years Girls Age Champion, while Kaitlyn Serrano took second spot.

Cleo Whiley was named 13 Years Girl Champion, while Kelsey Atkinson was Runner Up.

In the 13 Years Boys, Quade Peterson was named Champion, with Rory Packham the Runner Up.

Emmaline Blewitt is the 2026 14 Years Girl Champion. The Runner Up was Janessa Coe.

The 14 Years Boy Champion was Macauley Packham. Izayah Kirby-Calliss was Runner Up.

The 15 Years Boy Champion was Lucas Newell. Sonny Lister was named Runner Up.

Zahlee Blewitt claimed the 15 Years Girl Champion title, with Ruby Wainwright named Runner Up.

Amelia Reveall took home the 16 Years Girl Champion trophy, with Isabella Pawsey named Runner Up.

Charles Patton collected the 16 Years Boys Champion trophy. Memphis Jones was Runner Up.

In the 17 Years Plus category, Quarn Colliss was named Champion. Preston Jackson secured second place.

Sadie Haworth was named 17 Years Plus Girls Champion.

“Congratulations to all our champions, placegetters and participants on an amazing effort,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

The winning Sporting House was Cunningham, followed by Evans, Mitchell and Oxley.

Students who have successfully qualified for Western Cross Country will head to Orange this month (June).