Volunteers thanked
During National Volunteer Week, Western NSW Local Health District recognised the wonderful work volunteers from the Condobolin Hospital Auxiliary, whose ongoing support continues to have a positive impact at Condobolin Hospital. Most recently, the Auxiliary generously donated chairs and walkers for the ward, helping to improve comfort, safety and care for patients. “Thank you to the Condobolin Hospital Auxiliary and to all of our volunteers across the District for everything you do. We truly appreciate the difference you make,” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.
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