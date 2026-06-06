A privilege to serve – Jeff Kirk

Recently wrapping up his two-year term, outgoing Show President Jeff Kirk offered the following reflections on his term in his address to the AGM of the Condobolin PAH&I Association (Show Society). Previously Mr Kirk also served a double term from 2019 which included the two COVID cancellations.

I am pleased to present the President’s Report for my term of office over 2024 and 2025. It has been a true privilege to serve as President, and I am proud to report on the accomplishments we have made together as a society.

The 2024 and 2025 Condobolin Shows were tremendous successes, with record attendances and vibrant arrays of activities. We showcased the finest of our community’s agricultural, horticultural, and industrial talents. The participation in the various categories, including livestock, produce, crafts, and equestrian events, was outstanding.

One of the highlights in 2024 was the celebration of our 60th Young Woman (formerly Miss Showgirl). At the same time our Show was the location of the inaugural Pearl Picnic, the brainchild of Florance McGufficke and Lyndsey Douglas who are congratulated on organising this wonderful celebration that underscored the enduring importance of this tradition in promoting rural women, leadership, and community engagement.

The large attendance of former Showgirls and Young Woman entrants from throughout the State really enlivened the Show. The enthusiasm was so contagious that this past year we decided that the men deserved some recognition as well and conducted a Show Bloke competition that was won by committee member, Cael Hickman.

We were delighted to congratulate Lucy Kirk as our 60th Young Woman. More recently, Maddison Donnelly was sashed our 2025 Young Woman. Both women have been excellent ambassadors for Condobolin and our association. We are proud to have had them both representing us, not only at the Show and Zone Finals in Dubbo and Eugowra respectively, but also in attendance at association events such as the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition.

Lucy’s dedication to promoting rural life and our community has inspired others: she is also a valuable member of this committee. We look forward to spending more time with Maddie also in the remaining months of her incumbency.

The 45th and this year’s 46th “Don Brown” competition were both a great success, along with the dinner and AWI fashion parade. We congratulated Corella Pastoral, the Jones Family and Karu Pastoral for their respective placings in 2024.

Their dedication and hard work are evident in the excellent quality of their Merino ewes as was again the case with this year’s winners, R Neal & Co, McDonald Bros Farming and Karu Pastoral. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to all the other entrants for their participation.

Your efforts and commitment contribute to the ongoing success of this Competition, and we appreciate your continued support and that of the many sponsors and spectators. It is worthy of note and testament to the standard of Merino breeding in this district that each of the seven entrants in this year’s competition, has won the competition on at least one previous occasion.

We were particularly struck this year by the increasing number of young people in attendance, both on tour and at the dinner and in the Condobolin district in general. It is most encouraging for the future of this town and district, rural industries and this association.

At this annual dinner we also announce winners of the Crop of the Year Competition and in 2024 we recognised Gaynor Farming of “Scrublands” as the winner with their exceptional canola crop, which yielded an impressive 2.2 tonnes per hectare.

This year’s winner DG & NJ Manwaring presented an outstanding 3.2 t/ha crop of Timok vetch. Congratulations to both winners and all entrants on their achievements which combined with their hard work and dedication made this competition a great success. Stewards Olivia Dawson, Amy Smith and judge Chiara Stommel, along with your very generous sponsors – you are all greatly appreciated.

It was pleasing to see, with the enthusiasm of organisers and several generous sponsors, the return of the Down the Lachlan Shearing Competition over the last two years. We hope that this will continue if more sponsorship can be attracted out there. Not an easy call when so many demands are made on the community for sponsorship, not only of the Show but also of the many other worthwhile and essential organisations in this great part of the world.

With the wonderful support of Blayney’s Erin and Paul Telford and their Central West Dog Jump the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump returned to the Show with Chris Krebs and Rover taking out the title. Proving this was no fluke, they did it again in 2025.

Among other very welcome attractions this year were Fairy La La and the Wow Reptile Encounter, both always set to please and there was a huge reception for Gilmore’s Comedy Racing Ducks and for the camel rides. We were very happy to be able to welcome back an updated and revamped Farmyard Nursery thanks to the enthusiasm of Sam and Amy Gunn and their children. As usual Fletchers Fireworks was such a fitting conclusion both years.

For the first time this year we had a three-day Show with participation in the Lachlan Showjumping point score in conjunction with Bedgerebong bringing an additional day of showjumping on the day prior to the Show and showjumpers camping on our ground for up to 5 nights. With the cooperation of all parties, any perceived obstacles were overcome and a spectacular three-day showjumping program over two showjumping rings was on offer – with no ground entry charge for the Thursday.

To this end we also remain grateful to the group from STORM Co, Wollongong; the group of volunteers who undertook demolition and removal of a row of derelict stables, freeing up much needed room for day campers.

Our partnerships with local schools and agricultural organisations continue to promote education and awareness of farming and rural life. The involvement of our schools’ children, their teachers, support staff and parents set an exemplary model of participation in the community and support of this association as well.

The financial position of the association remains strong. Thanks to the hard work of our Treasurer, Secretary and Management Committee, we have maintained a sustainable budget and will continue to work on improving the infrastructure of the showground, enhancing accessibility, and ensuring that every visitor enjoys a safe and enjoyable experience.

I again extend my heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors, with a special thanks to the Lachlan Shire Council and the dedicated ground staff tasked with maintaining the Showground, our secretary Carol-Ann Malouf, members of the Show Committee, many dedicated volunteers, and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the event together. Without your passion, dedication, and teamwork, Condobolin Show would not be what it is today.

Finally, a special mention goes to all the exhibitors, competitors, visitors and participants whose hard work, creativity, and skill have once again set a high standard. Your efforts and those of the many generous and loyal sponsors and donors are the cornerstone of our Condobolin Show, reflecting our thriving community and its diverse talents. Your ongoing support and commitment to the Show makes all the difference.

The PAH&I Association is well-positioned as we move towards the next Show, and I look forward to working alongside the incoming president and all of you to continue this tradition of excellence. Together, we will build on our success, uphold the values of the Show Society, and ensure that the 2026 show is another remarkable event.

Thank you for the support I have received. I look forward to supporting the new President and to seeing you all at the 130th Condobolin Show on 28 and 29 August!

Contributed.