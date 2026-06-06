Students attend CWA Public Speaking Competition

On Tuesday 19th May, Tottenham Central School students Archie, Eesha, Adrian, Annalise, Katie and Arlie proudly represented their school at the CWA Public Speaking Competition in Parkes.

The competition provided students with the opportunity to develop and showcase their confidence, communication and leadership skills through preparing and delivering speeches based on strict criteria to an audience.

“It was wonderful to see our students challenge themselves, think critically and present their ideas clearly and confidently. Participating in events such as this not only builds public speaking skills but also encourages students to step outside their comfort zones and represent our school community with pride.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“The competition was tough, with up to 80 speakers across the three competition groups and featuring students from all over Parkes, Forbes, Bogan Gate, Tullamore, Lake Cargelligo, Ungarie and Condobolin. We are very proud of all six students for their efforts and the way they represented our school.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.