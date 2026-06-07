Western Boccia Competition

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students Zara Lewis, Frederick Taylor, Damien Rosberg, Amelia Small and Kasey Wighton travelled to Dubbo to compete in a Boccia Competition on Wednesday, 13 May.

Boccia is a target ball sport which tests both muscle control and accuracy. From a seated position players propel balls to land close to a white marker ball (known as the jack). It is an indoor sport, played on a court of a similar size as a badminton court.

“Our students represented the school with pride, demonstrating persistence, respect, teamwork and outstanding sportsmanship throughout the day,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Students showed great inclusion and encouragement towards both teammates and competitors, reflecting our school values at all times. Across the day, the team played five games, winning two and narrowly losing three, with only minimal points separating them from the competition.

“While the overall results did not fall our way, our students should be incredibly proud of the determination, resilience and positive attitudes they displayed throughout the event. Their enthusiasm, support for one another and willingness to give their best made the day a wonderful experience for everyone involved and they are already looking forward to returning in 2027.

“A huge thank you to the staff who attended and supported our students during the event. Congratulations to all students on an outstanding and enjoyable day!” the post concluded.