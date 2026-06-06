CHS Sports House Captains announced
The presentation of Sports House Captains took place at the Condobolin High School Commemoration of ANZAC Day and Presentation of SRC Leaders on Friday, 24 April. Executive Head Teacher Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) and Lachlan Access Program (LAP) Miss Melissa Rees presented the House Captains with their badges. Cunningham Captains are Memphis Jones and Rashard Kirby; Evans Captains are Ruby Allen and Ava Roberts; Holly McCarten will Captain Mitchell; and Captains for Oxley are Zac Grimmond and Sadie Haworth. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
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