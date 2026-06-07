A great start to junior league season
Condobolin Junior Rugby League
Western Challenge Round Wrap-Up
A huge thank you to the Narromine Junior Jets for making the trip down to Condobolin for our Western Challenge clash. What an outstanding day of footy and an even better atmosphere around the grounds!
The support from the crowd was incredible, and it was fantastic to see so many people turning out to cheer on the kids.Western
A special mention to the Narromine Jets Under 16s side — your players were respectful, polite, and represented your club with pride both on and off the field. Credit to everyone involved.
We hope to return the favour soon and make the trip over to Narromine.
Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
Latest News
Cross Country fun for CHS
By Melissa Blewitt On Friday, 22 May Condobolin High School [...]
Volunteers thanked
During National Volunteer Week, Western NSW Local Health District recognised [...]
Western Boccia Competition
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School students Zara Lewis, [...]
A great start to junior league season
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Western Challenge Round Wrap-Up A huge [...]
A privilege to serve – Jeff Kirk
Recently wrapping up his two-year term, outgoing Show President Jeff [...]
Students attend CWA Public Speaking Competition
On Tuesday 19th May, Tottenham Central School students Archie, Eesha, [...]