A great start to junior league season

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

Western Challenge Round Wrap-Up

A huge thank you to the Narromine Junior Jets for making the trip down to Condobolin for our Western Challenge clash. What an outstanding day of footy and an even better atmosphere around the grounds!

The support from the crowd was incredible, and it was fantastic to see so many people turning out to cheer on the kids.Western

A special mention to the Narromine Jets Under 16s side — your players were respectful, polite, and represented your club with pride both on and off the field. Credit to everyone involved.

We hope to return the favour soon and make the trip over to Narromine.

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.