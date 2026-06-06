Basketball Teams take on West Wyalong Public School
Compiled by Hayley Egan
On Tuesday 12th May, Ungarie Central School competed against the West Wyalong Public School PSSA girls and boys Basketball teams in round 2 of the Knockout.
The West Wyalong teams travelled to Ungarie to verse the groups of six boys and eight girls.
The inexperienced boys side was up against a very polished team of players—who all play rep basketball for West Wyalong Wildcats—with the final score being 100-2.
The girls team was stronger than the boys, with lots of good defense on display. West Wyalong ended up winning 22-0, but the game seemed closer than that.
“Thank you to Mitch Reid for helping out with reffing both games, and Tyler Crofts and Darcy Cattle for managing the bench and scoring.” read a comment in the schools newsletter.
Sources: Ungarie Central School Newsletter and Ungarie Central School Facebook page. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
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