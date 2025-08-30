Western School Sports Association Secondary Athletics Carnival

On Friday 1st August, five Trundle Central School students proudly represented the school at the Western Athletics Carnival held in Dubbo.

A special congratulations goes to Vashti Williams, who achieved outstanding results—placing 1st in the 14 years Javelin and 2nd in Discus. As a result of her excellent performance, Vashti has qualified to represent Western at the NSW State Athletics Carnival in Sydney later this term.

The other competitors—Jessica Morgan, Hailey Bolam, Thomas Sanderson, and Thomas Walter— also performed exceptionally well, showcasing great sportsmanship and determination.

Student Results:

• Vashti Williams – 1st in 14 Years Javelin, 2nd in Discus, 5th in Shot Put, 5th in Triple Jump

• Jessica Morgan – 3rd in 17+ 200m and 400m, 4th in Javelin and 100m

• Hailey Bolam – 3rd in 14 Years Shot Put, 4th in Triple Jump, 4th in Javelin, 7th in Discus

• Thomas Sanderson – 4th in 14 Years Discus, 6th in Javelin and 5th in 800m

• Thomas Walter—3rd in 13 Years Discus

“A big thank you to the parents who assisted with transport and supported our students from the sidelines. We also extend a heartfelt thanks to Ian Leonard for his continued dedication and coaching support. Well done to all students involved!” read the report in the schools newsletter.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.