Western PSSA Athletics

Congratulations to the six Tottenham Central School students who competed at the Western PSSA Athletics trials on Friday 19th September at Barden Park. All students tried their best and performed admirably. A special congratulations to Lila and Bailey who qualified for the State PSSA Athletics Championships at SOPAC early next term. Lila placed equal 2nd in the junior girls high jump and Bailey placed 3rd in the senior boys Multiclass discus. Well done! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.