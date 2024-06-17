West Wyalong crowned #RESPECT Round Club of the Year

The Group 20-based West Wyalong Rugby League Football Club has taken out the top prize for the 2024 #RESPECT Round, with the players also producing a video for their social media channels to highlight the importance of providing a positive environment.

The Riverina-based club, whose area has a population of almost 2700 people, returned the most pledges to claim the 2024 Danielle Kifooti #RESPECT Award with this year’s theme of ‘Words Have Power’ reminding all stakeholders of the effect that positive and negative language can have on participants.

West Wyalong finished ahead of Hinchinbrook Hornets from Wests Group Macarthur and Tullibigeal Lakes Cargelligo United also from Group 20.

“The NSWRL is thrilled with the response to #RESPECT Round this year after a record 9,386 pledges were taken from 292 clubs spread across NSW,” NSW Community Rugby League Manager Peter Clarke said.

“#RESPECT Round epitomises the way our game should always be played, and I congratulate all the clubs who took part in the campaign this year.

“The NSWRL will continue to build on the momentum that we have seen in 2024 and I am confident we will achieve even more pledges next year.”

The winners for #RESPECT Round were determined on the highest number of pledges (based on percentage of membership and regardless of size).

#RESPECT Round started in 2016 and continues to grow and get bigger each year aligning with the NSWRL’s vision to eliminate poor behaviour and promote a positive environment for all players, coaches, referees, volunteers, and families.

NSW Rugby League Press Release.