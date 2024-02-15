Well done, Tripti!
Congratulations to Tripti Luthra who has completed a Certificate III in Early Education and Care. Tripti has been working at Lachlan Children’s Services since July 2023. Tripti will now continue her studies this year when starting a Diploma in Early Education and Care. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
