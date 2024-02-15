Well done, Tripti!

Congratulations to Tripti Luthra who has completed a Certificate III in Early Education and Care. Tripti has been working at Lachlan Children’s Services since July 2023. Tripti will now continue her studies this year when starting a Diploma in Early Education and Care. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 14/02/2024By

Latest News

Well done, Tripti!

16/02/2024|

Congratulations to Tripti Luthra who has completed a Certificate III [...]

Award winners

15/02/2024|

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band took part in the Parkes [...]

We recommend