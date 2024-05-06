Lake verse Griffith
Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League versed Griffiths Black and Whites on Sunday 14th April. This was the second round of the season. This games Players Awards went to: Under 6’s – Reggie and Billy, Under 7’s tag – Marney and Hannah, Under 7’s Tackle Ready – Alfie and Darcy, Under 8’s tackle – Max and Dom, Under 9’s tag – Dimity and Billie, Under 10’s tackle- Jai and Ethan, Under 12’s – Stephen and Ari, Under 13’s tag – Rosie and Layla, Under 14’s – whole team award and Under 16’s tag – Rosie and Matilda. Source and Image Credits: Mel Loftus via the Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Facebook group.
