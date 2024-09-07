Welcoming the 2025 Kindergarten students
Tullamore Central School welcomed their 2025 Kindergarten students last month!
On Thursday 1st August, Tullamore Central School had their first transition to school.
The new students engaged in classroom literacy and fine motor activities before joining K12 students for a fun and exciting Mini-Olympics.
Team America took home the gold, team Australia came in a strong second winning the silver and the bronze went to Italy.
“Well done to everyone for the great sportsmanship and encouragement to our new students!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
Welcoming the 2025 Kindergarten students
