Welcoming Macayla and Elwina
On Friday 3rd May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School welcomed Macayla and Elwina to their parish family as they received the sacrament of Baptism.
“We thank the Wu family for sharing this special celebration with us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
During the Mass they also witnessed their students who are preparing for the sacrament of Reconciliation share their faith during our commitment service.
“We are looking forward to celebrating with them this week when they receive the sacrament of first Reconciliation.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
