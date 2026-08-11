Latest News
Exploring firefighting
Lachlan Children’s Service had a great time learning about firefighting [...]
Lachlan Shire welcomes 15 new citizens
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire Council welcomed 15 new Australian [...]
Welcome to LCCS
Lake Cargelligo Central School has welcomed Mr Cameron Sinclair to [...]
Three teachers join CHS
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School has welcomed three new [...]
New teachers join TCS
By Melissa Blewitt Tullibigeal Central School has welcomed two new [...]
Improving access for Elders
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) Dental [...]