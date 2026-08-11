Welcome to LCCS

Lake Cargelligo Central School has welcomed Mr Cameron Sinclair to its teaching staff. Mr Sinclair, who has previously worked at the school in a casual capacity, has been appointed to teach the Kalthi class. Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 05/08/2026By

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