Celebrating community and connection

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin community gathered at Renown Park on Wednesday, July 15, to celebrate the Central West Family Support Group’s 2026 NAIDOC event, with the day highlighting culture and connection.

The event brought together families, Elders, community members and visitors to celebrate this year’s NAIDOC theme – ‘50 Years Deadly’ through a range of activities and entertainment.Organisers said the celebration reflected the strength and pride of the local community while recognising the significance of NAIDOC Week in celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

A special acknowledgement was made to community Elders for their ongoing guidance, cultural knowledge and leadership.

The Central West Family Support Group also thanked the many staff, volunteers, performers, supporters and Dubbo Party Hire for their contributions in delivering a safe, welcoming and successful event.

The annual celebration provided an opportunity for the community to come together to honour the world’s oldest continuing living culture while strengthening connections with each other.