Exploring firefighting
Lachlan Children’s Service had a great time learning about firefighting with Michael Fyfe and Nathan Dodgson recently! Engaging with fire service demonstrations can be both fun and educational, giving kids a hands-on experience with fire safety and the importance of teamwork in emergencies. If you have any specific questions or need more information about firefighters or fire safety, feel free to ask! Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
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