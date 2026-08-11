Exploring firefighting

Lachlan Children’s Service had a great time learning about firefighting with Michael Fyfe and Nathan Dodgson recently! Engaging with fire service demonstrations can be both fun and educational, giving kids a hands-on experience with fire safety and the importance of teamwork in emergencies. If you have any specific questions or need more information about firefighters or fire safety, feel free to ask! Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 05/08/2026By

Latest News

Exploring firefighting

11/08/2026|

Lachlan Children’s Service had a great time learning about firefighting [...]

Welcome to LCCS

11/08/2026|

Lake Cargelligo Central School has welcomed Mr Cameron Sinclair to [...]

New teachers join TCS

10/08/2026|

By Melissa Blewitt Tullibigeal Central School has welcomed two new [...]

We recommend