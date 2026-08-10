Improving access for Elders

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) Dental Team took its services directly to RSL LifeCare Condobolin on Wednesday, 22 July.

The outreach initiative was inspired by CAHS Aboriginal Health Practitioner trainee Sam Byers, who identified that some Elders were unable to travel to the dental clinic because of limited mobility.

By bringing the service to Elders, the dental team was able to improve access to oral health care for those who may otherwise have missed essential treatment.

The team said they received a warm welcome from both staff and residents and valued the opportunity to deliver care in a more accessible setting.

During the visits, several dental issues were identified that may otherwise have gone unaddressed, with the team providing assessments and helping residents access appropriate follow-up care where required.

CAHS said the outreach program highlights the importance of ensuring all members of the community have access to quality healthcare, regardless of mobility or other barriers.