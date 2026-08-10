New teachers join TCS

By Melissa Blewitt

Tullibigeal Central School has welcomed two new teachers to its educational community.
Miss Olivia Edwards has joined the school as the new Physical Education teacher, while Mr Sam Hoganboom has been appointed to work alongside Mrs Helyar in the infants classroom.
The appointments strengthen the school’s teaching team as students return for the new term.

Last Updated: 05/08/2026By

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New teachers join TCS

10/08/2026|

By Melissa Blewitt Tullibigeal Central School has welcomed two new [...]

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