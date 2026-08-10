Three teachers join CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School has welcomed three new staff members to its educator team.

Olivia Edwards will be teaching PDHPE. She grew up in Cowra but has lived in Newcastle for the past eight years. Miss Edwards previously worked at Glendale Technology High School in Newcastle as a PDHPE teacher. In her spare time, miss Edwards loves to play sport, go swimming, read and spend time with her friends and family. She also admits to being a die-hard fan of the West Tigers.

Andrea Thomson is the new English teacher for Year Seven, Year Nine, Year 10 and Year 11. She grew up in Adelaide (South Australia) and moved to Maitland (NSW) when she was 16-years-old. Andrea lived in Weston, which is located 30 minutes outside of Newcastle. She studied a Bachelor of Education (Secondary) with majors in English, Japanese and EAL/D at the University of Newcastle. In her spare time, Andrea enjoys reading, watching movies and crocheting blankets.

Ryan Sanil is excited to be joining the Condobolin High School team as an English Teacher. He recently completed his Master of Teaching (Secondary) at Western Sydney University and has been teaching English and Literacy in Western Sydney. Ryan is passionate about helping students build confidence in their learning and making the classroom a positive and engaging place for everyone. Outside of school, he enjoys keeping active playing cricket and basketball, travelling and trying new food. Ryan is looking forward to getting to know the students, staff and the wider Condobolin community, and is excited to be part of school life.

The three appointments expand Condobolin High School’s teaching staff as the educational facility continues to support students across a broad range of learning areas.