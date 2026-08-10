Community bids farewell to long-serving doctor

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) has farewelled one of its most respected and much-loved doctors, Dr May, as she prepares to leave the service to work in a remote community in the Northern Territory.

Staff, Board directors and community members gathered at the Old Fire Station on Tuesday, 21 July to acknowledge Dr May’s years of dedicated service and celebrate her contribution to the health and wellbeing of the local community.

Over many years with CAHS, Dr May cared for generations of local families, with some patients placing their trust in her across three generations. Her compassionate approach, commitment to patient care and ability to build lasting relationships earned her widespread respect throughout the community.

Known for her warmth, humour and distinctive personality, Dr May became a valued member of the CAHS team. One patient affectionately described her as “our walkabout Doctor”, reflecting both her adventurous spirit and the hope that one day she may return to Condobolin. During the farewell, guests shared stories, laughter and heartfelt tributes in recognition of Dr May’s dedication and lasting impact.

To commemorate her service, Dr May was presented with a piece of Wiradjuri artwork created by CAHS Board member Allana Newman.

CAHS thanked Dr May for her years of care and service, wishing her every success in the next chapter of her career while expressing the hope that her journey may one day bring her back to the town that embraced her wholeheartedly.