Lachlan Shire welcomes 15 new citizens

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council welcomed 15 new Australian Citizens at a ceremony held in Condobolin on Wednesday, 22 July.

The 15 new citizens welcomed at the ceremony were Alyssa Joyce Venezuela Caronongan, David Bruce Coleman, Rachel Nicole Coleman, John Nicholas Stephen Cooper, Helen Marie Fair, Wenda Cestona Nalliw, Damaris Otto, Sam Cyron Casulla Palarao, Payal, Mehar Mehta, Norman Galan Perez, Hance Nathan Agor Perez, Theo Agor Perez, Timothy Dino Rondina and Alan Ching Villanueva.

Deputy Mayor Cr Megan Mortimer delivered the Acknowledge of Country, followed by General Manager, Ian Greenham with an opening address. Federal Member of Parliament, Jamie Chaffey MP gave the Minister’s Message, speaking on behalf of The Hon. Tony Burke MP, and passed on congratulations to all recipients.

Australian citizenship ceremonies are an important part of our nation’s celebrations. Council hosts Citizenship Ceremonies on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs and attending a ceremony is the final step in the journey to become an Australian citizen.

All conferees took the Australian Citizenship Pledge and were presented with their certificates by Deputy Mayor Megan Mortimer, marking their official entry into the Australian community.

Family members, friends, councillors and members of the community attended the ceremony to celebrate the occasion with the new citizens. More than 6 million people have chosen to become citizens since the first citizenship ceremony at Albert Hall in 1949.

The Lachlan Shire has welcomed people from all over the world. Lachlan Shire Council and the community wish all conferees the very best in this new stage in their lives.