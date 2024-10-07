Week 9 Merit Winners
The following are Tullibigeal Central School’s Merit Award winners for Term 3 Week 9. Congratulations to you all. Rory for sharing her thinking clearly in maths from Miss Anderson, Heidi for great problem solving skills in math from Miss Anderson, Lane for improved spelling results from Mrs Hayward, Indie for consistent success with spelling from Mrs Hayward, Blake for effort towards creating a resume from Mr O’Brien and Jax for excellent ability to teach drone flying skill from Mr O’Brien. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
