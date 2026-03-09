Week 4 Merit Award Winners

The Merit Award Winners for Term 1 Week 4 were recently announced. The following are the winners and their awards: Orabelle for her great contributions and analysis of poetry from Miss Smith, Hunter for consistent success in using his LAMP device from Miss Smith, Shay-lee for her hard work in English from Miss Smith, Shay-lee for effort and participation in Mathematics from Mrs Bendall, Shay-lee for excellent leadership and participation at the swimming carnival from Mrs Hayward, Ellijah For effort and focus in Mathematics from Mrs Bendall, Sonny for effort in spelling, grammar and writing from Mrs Hayward, Ayden for making creative language choices when writing from Mrs Hayward, Ayden for applying himself to all areas of school life from Miss Anderson, Aaliyah for great work on spelling, grammar and addition from Mrs Hayward, Bowie for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Lani for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Georgie for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Cody for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Mitchell for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Ella for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Rudy for a fantastic start to school from Mrs Helyar, Leah for settling into routines in the 3-6 classroom from Miss Anderson, Ted for being a focused learner and trying new things from Miss Anderson and Meg for her effort when writing narratives from Miss Anderson. Congratulations to all recipients! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.