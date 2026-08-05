Week 1 Merit Award winners
The Term 3, Week 1 Merit Award Winners were recently presented. The recipients were Ty for consistent effort and hard work in reading from Mrs Rossiter and Tyler for being a helpful classmate from Mrs Rossiter. Congratulations to both boys. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Week 1 Merit Award winners
The Term 3, Week 1 Merit Award Winners were recently [...]
Student spreads kindness to peers
During the school holidays, one of Trundle Central School students [...]
Trundle give their all
Trundle Central School Primary Small Schools Soccer Team lost 3-1 [...]
Having fun at LCS
Lachlan Children’s Services had a cosy day of fun, when [...]
Celebrating Aunty Anna’s birthday
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS), together with [...]
WCC celebrates 50 Years of NAIDOC with community
By Melissa Blewitt The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation marked the 50th [...]