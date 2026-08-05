Week 1 Merit Award winners

The Term 3, Week 1 Merit Award Winners were recently presented. The recipients were Ty for consistent effort and hard work in reading from Mrs Rossiter and Tyler for being a helpful classmate from Mrs Rossiter. Congratulations to both boys. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 04/08/2026By

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