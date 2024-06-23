Wearing pink and raising money

On Tuesday 4 June, Tottenham Central School’s SRC held a ‘Pink Day’ to raise money for cancer.

The students (and staff) dressed up in all things ‘pink’ and some very brave students shaved and dyed their hair.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the day. We raised over $1200 which will go directly to the Cancer Council. A wonderful achievement for our small but mighty community!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.