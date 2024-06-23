Wearing pink and raising money
On Tuesday 4 June, Tottenham Central School’s SRC held a ‘Pink Day’ to raise money for cancer.
The students (and staff) dressed up in all things ‘pink’ and some very brave students shaved and dyed their hair.
“Thank you to everyone who supported the day. We raised over $1200 which will go directly to the Cancer Council. A wonderful achievement for our small but mighty community!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Funding cut a devastating blow to Indigenous communities throughout Western NSW
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has taken up the [...]
Wearing pink and raising money
On Tuesday 4 June, Tottenham Central School's SRC held a [...]
Cleo has fun at soccer trials
Condobolin Public School student Cleo Whiley had a fun day [...]
Condobolin Rams take on Forbes Magpies
On Saturday, 1 June Condobolin Junior Rugby League travelled for [...]
Khloe and Abi compete in the CWA Public Speaking competition
On Tuesday 21st May, Tullibigeal Central School students, Abi and [...]
Biology students attend ecology excursion
In week Four of Term Two, Year 11 Biology Lachlan [...]